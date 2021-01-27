Image Source : YOUTUBE/ BANGTANTV BTS unwraps Winter Package 2021 promo video from Snowy Mountains of Gangwon-Do; Watch here

Popular South Korean boy group BTS has released the video of the upcoming Winter Package 2021 and the army cannot keep calm. Their fans from all around the world had been eagerly waiting for the update from the band. Shot in the snow-capped mountains of Gangwon-do in South Korea, the boyband members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sent their season greetings to the world.

As the Winter Package has been released the members ignite spirits of hope and light for the coming year as they can be seen lighting their own matches. The members chose to wear color-coordinated sweaters on the high slopes and spent their night in a cabin. The whole video gets a magical touch as their hit single Life Goes On plays in the background, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November. It became the first Hot 100 No. 1 song in the chart's 62-year history sung predominantly in Korean.

The official Instagram page of BTS shared the photos of the OT7 from the snow-capped mountains of Gangwon-do which went viral instantly.

There's another element that fans can't stop gushing over are two of Jungkook's hairstyles, one in long hair, this time in mullet form. The other is a resurrection of his famous waves with electric blue highlights.

Meanwhile, artist management company Big Hit Entertainment announced that they will release 'Essential Edition' of BTS' latest album 'BE' on February 19, 2021. The album will feature eight tracks that were on the deluxe edition, Life Goes On, Fly to My Room, Blue and Grey, Skit, Telepathy, Dis-Ease, Stay, and their massive hit Dynamite.

According to a press release, It "encapsulates BTS' deepest appreciation towards their fans who have stood by every milestone." The K-pop supergroup will also be unveiling "surprise gifts" for the ARMY in the days leading up to the Essential Edition's release.