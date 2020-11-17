Image Source : TWITTER/@BTSCHARTDATA BTS song Dynamite sets new record, surpasses 600 million views on YouTube

BTS, the South Korean band, enjoys huge popularity and all their songs hit the charts as soon as they are dropped online. The K-Pop band has set a new record with its track titled Dynamite which has surpassed 600 million views on the video streaming app YouTube. The music video was released in August and became an instant hit among the fans. It broke BLACKPINK's record to become the fastest Korean group music video to reach the 600 million mark.

Dynamite is BTS's ninth music video to reach 600 million views. It was also its first English song that managed to maintain the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks.

The song Dynamite is full of zest, positive vibes and dealing with life one step at a time as one feels "heavy" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The music video reached new heights on YouTube, garnering 101. 1 million views within 24 hours post its release and garnering over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

The label also released a B-side version of "Dynamite", featuring bloopers from the song's shoot.

Recently, at the People's Choice Awards 2020, BTS nabbed Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with Dynamite, and Album with Map Of The Soul: 7.

The band, which enjoys a massive fan following across cultures, has hits such as "Blood Sweat And Tears"; "Not Today"; "Spring Day"; "DNA" and "Boy With Luv" to their credit.

