BTS members RM, Suga wish rapper J-Hope on birthday as his live chat with BTS army crashes

Image Source : TWITTER/@COLUMBIARECORDS BTS members RM, Suga wish rapper J-Hope on birthday

J-Hope, a member of the popular Korean Band BTS, is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The star took to his social media ahead of ringing into his special day and announced that he will be live streaming and interacting with his fans, who call themselves BTS Army. Taking to Weverse, a Korean social media platform, J-Hope wrote, "Tonight at 11 P.M. I’ll do a [live broadcast] after a while. Let’s have fun. See you soon!"

The message stirred a storm on the internet as BTS Army geared up to celebrate his birthday with him. However, once the live streaming began, J-Hope had to really struggle with it. Soon after the singer logged into on South Korean live video streaming service VLive, he greeted his fans and due to a technical glitch, it had to exit it. Then he again logged into the live stream and it crashed again after a while. J-Hope then switched to YouTube to continue his interaction with his fans. He excitedly gave a sneak peek into his studio that included a framed "Dynamite Billboard Hot 100" poster and a chicken nugget-shaped pillow.

Just as the clock struck midnight, J-Hope brought a strawberry covered cake and celebrated with the BTS Army.

Meanwhile, according to K media, J-Hope donated KRW 150M (USD136K) on his birthday for handicapped children to the Green Umbrella child fund organization. This donation will be used for the education and facilities for deaf children.

J-Hope's bandmates also took to Twitter to wish the star. RM and Suga shared interesting posts. RM tweeted, "HobiHobi Jhobi Birthday" along with selfies with the birthday boy.