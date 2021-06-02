Image Source : TWITTER/@NGOR_JITTY BTS' 'Butter' debuts at No 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart

K-pop band BTS' latest song butter has been breaking records and ruling the charts since its release. It became the most viewed song on YouTube within hours and has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well. BTS' second English song Butter is a dance-pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.

Overjoyed with the news, BTS; comprising of RM, V, JungKook, J-hope, SUGA, Jin and Jimin; took to Twitter to thank the Army and shared the picture of the Billboard Hot 100 list. They tweeted, "Thank you ARMY."

Butter broke many records as soon as it dropped on YouTube. The song garnered 113 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record of their earlier released English song Dynamite. Also, BTS' Butter set a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes.

Their official Twitter handle also shared a picture of V from the 'Butter' press con in which he can be seen flashing the number 1 hand sign.

RM in a global press conference from Seoul said, "We hope that 'Butter' can be really the summer song for 2021. So we'll try to do the best we can, work hard on our promos and our activities."

In the run-up to the release of "Butter", BTS floated the concept art of the song which had a melting heart at its center. Asked what was the idea behind this single, Jimin (25) said the members were looking for a song with a summer vibe, something they could enjoy with everyone.

"We wanted a summer song that we can enjoy together with ARMY and everyone. And 'Butter' was the perfect fit," he said. "It's a song brimming with the charms of BTS, so I hope everyone enjoys it!" V, 25, added.