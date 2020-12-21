British pop star Ed Sheeran unveils new song 'Afterglow'

Image Source : PTI Ed Sheeran

British pop star Ed Sheeran on Monday released a surprise track titled “Afterglow” ahead of Christmas. The song, which the “Shape of You” singer shared on Instagram on Monday, is his first single in over a year. After giving a hint about new music, singer Ed Sheeran has now unveiled the track. Over the weekend, Sheeran hinted that he would have something for his fans soon.

On Monday, he shared the new track and wrote: "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!"

"Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's," he added. "Back to dad land for me now, ciao x," he concluded.

“Afterglow” is Sheeran’s first release since his “No. 6 Collaborations Project” in 2019. The 29-year-old musician has penned the track with David Hodges and Fred Gibson.

Sheeran has been on break since the birth of his and wife Cherry Seaborn’s daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September. Last year, he had announced that he would be stepping back from performing in order to focus on his family life.

(With PTI inputs)