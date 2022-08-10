BLACKPINK new album Born Pink Release Date & Time India: How to catch up with Jisoo, Lisa, Rose & Jennie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BLACKPINKWP88 BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's new album Born Pink: Popular K-pop band Blackpink has announced that their second album 'Born Pink' will be released on September 16. The music group -- comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie -- shared the news on their official Twitter account Tuesday night.

BLACKPINK's Born Pink Release Date India

"BLACKPINK 2ND ALBUM. 2022.09.16.," read the pink and white teaser poster. The announcement date of the much awaited LP comes just two days after the quartet shared that their single "Pink Venom", which is part of 'Born Pink', will arrive on August 19.

On Monday, Blackpink revealed the dates for their upcoming 'Born Pink' world tour. The trek, spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, will begin in October and end in June 2023.

About BLACKPINK

Blackpink released their first full-length album, titled 'The Album', in October 2020. Besides being popular for hit songs such as "How You Like That", "Boombayah", and "Ddu-du Ddu-du" as a unit, the members also enjoy an active career as solo artistes.

The last whole-group release was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album "The Album," including the main single "Lovesick Girls" and "How You Like That," a pre-released song.

'The Album' became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, selling more than 1.4 million copies. It was a big success in the global market, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums upon its release.

In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group's first studio album. BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song "Lalisa" passed 500 million views on YouTube in June this year.

The video for the title track of her solo debut album released last September reached the milestone at 5:06 a.m., YG Entertainment said, Yonhap news agency reported.

The video recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release and 100 million views within two days. Lisa achieved 500 million views with her music video in the shortest time among K-pop female solo artists.

The four-member BLACKPINK has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.

--with PTI and IANS inputs

Don't miss these:

BLACKPINK new album 'Born Pink': World Tour details of K-pop girl group

Watch: BLACKPINK's Jennie makes acting debut in The Idol trailer with Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

Latest Entertainment News