Billboard Music Award 2020 winners list: Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers win big

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 announced the winners on Wednesday evening with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award sweep by Post Malone includes two of the major awards - Top Artist and Top Male Artist.

New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2020 11:16 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 announced the winners on Wednesday evening with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award sweep by Post Malone includes two of the major awards - Top Artist and Top Male Artist. Other winners according to the winner's list of E! News include Khalid, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X. The Billboard Music Awards 2020 were hosted the third year in a row by musician Kelly Clarkson. He hosted the show this time from the comfort of Dolby Theatre in California's Los Angeles instead of Las Vegas, reported E! News.

Here's the complete list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 in the respective categories: -

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone (WINNER)
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (WINNER)
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'
Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)
Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita'

Top Male Artist

DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo (WINNER)
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John
Metallica
P!nk (WINNER)
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid (WINNER)
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker (WINNER)

Top R&B Tour

B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid (WINNER)

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B (WINNER)
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake
Post Malone (WINNER)
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris (WINNER)
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait (WINNER)

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John (WINNER)
Metallica
The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii
The Chainsmokers (WINNER)
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
 

(With ANI inputs)

