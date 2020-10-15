Billboard Music Award 2020 winners list: Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers win big

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 announced the winners on Wednesday evening with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award sweep by Post Malone includes two of the major awards - Top Artist and Top Male Artist. Other winners according to the winner's list of E! News include Khalid, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X. The Billboard Music Awards 2020 were hosted the third year in a row by musician Kelly Clarkson. He hosted the show this time from the comfort of Dolby Theatre in California's Los Angeles instead of Las Vegas, reported E! News.
Here's the complete list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 in the respective categories: -
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (WINNER)
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'
Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)
Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita'
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo (WINNER)
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk (WINNER)
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid (WINNER)
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker (WINNER)
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid (WINNER)
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (WINNER)
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B (WINNER)
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone (WINNER)
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris (WINNER)
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait (WINNER)
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John (WINNER)
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers (WINNER)
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
