Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Billboard Music Award 2020 winners list: Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers win big

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 announced the winners on Wednesday evening with American Singer Post Malone bagging nine awards. The Billboard award sweep by Post Malone includes two of the major awards - Top Artist and Top Male Artist. Other winners according to the winner's list of E! News include Khalid, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X. The Billboard Music Awards 2020 were hosted the third year in a row by musician Kelly Clarkson. He hosted the show this time from the comfort of Dolby Theatre in California's Los Angeles instead of Las Vegas, reported E! News.

Here's the complete list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 in the respective categories: -

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (WINNER)

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved'

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road' (WINNER)

Lizzo, 'Truth Hurts'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita'

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo (WINNER)

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk (WINNER)

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid (WINNER)

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Lizzo

Summer Walker (WINNER)

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid (WINNER)

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (WINNER)

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B (WINNER)

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone (WINNER)

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris (WINNER)

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait (WINNER)

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John (WINNER)

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers (WINNER)

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello



(With ANI inputs)

