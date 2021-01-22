Image Source : TWITTER/@DALERMEHNDI/NARENDRA CHANCHAL Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at 80

Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in Delhi. He was 80. He breathed his last this morning at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. Reportedly, Narendra Chanchal’s concert organiser Sanjay Malik, who has been with him for the last 25 years, said the iconic Bhajan singer died at around 12 pm due to age-related issues.

Talking to Indian Express, he said “His health hadn’t been well for some time now. He had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital for two months. He had fallen quite weak. He breathed his last today.”

Tributes started pouring in on Twitter soon after former cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted that he was 'deeply saddened to learn that iconic Narendra Chanchal has left us for the heavenly abode.'

"Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family," Harbhajan wrote.

Music stars and other celebrities too paid tributes on social media. Daler Mehndi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. "

Taking to his Instagram, Singer Jaspreet Sharma wrote, “Rest in peace #narendrachanchal Sahab. You will be always alive for your contribution in Mŭsîc. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Chanchal was known for his religious songs and bhajans at 'Jagrans'. Not just in religious music, Chanchal had also won accolades in the Bollywood industry with his popular bhajans like "Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai" from Avtaar and "Beshak Mandir Masjid Todho" from Bobby. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.