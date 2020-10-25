Image Source : TWITTER/@SUPRIYOBABUL Babul Supriyo unveils festive song 'Tera shukr shukr'

Singer Babul Supriyo on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday unveiled a song that signifies love, faith and devotion.

Let’s pray together that we continue to be blessed with peace, prosperity & the strength we desperately need to fight the challenge of COVID. My Humble Musical Offering.



Music:@The_AnuMalik

Lyrics:@SameerAnjaan @tipsofficial "Out Now"👇 https://t.co/DZ9Ek0vmKE #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/E4gLzElaiB — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 25, 2020

Sung by Babul Supriyo, with music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the song is called "Tera shukr shukr".

"I love the simplicity of the lyrics, music and the video. That's what connects me to the song. When I have my eyes closed, it's actually an expression of ‘Shukriya' (thank you) to the Supreme Being and not mere acting for the visuals," said Babul.

"Singing an integral part of ‘I Me Myself' and the ability to sing is free gift from God. But neither have I been a religious person nor someone who sang a lot of bhajans as a singer," he added.

So it was very special for him to get to sing a song to express "my gratitude for this gift of life".

"It is our prayer for everyone in these testing times when the ongoing pandemic has hit us with a severe and unprecedented blow affecting every life in some way or the other," said the "Dil ne dil ko pukara" singer.

Anu shared: "We thank God for keeping us safe and seek his blessings to guide us through this pandemic. A beautiful song for this festive season to add that extra pinch of merriment to your celebration."

Sameer said the lyrics are very close to his heart. "It is not a mere collection of words, it has enormous significance. I wish each and everyone of you a very happy and auspicious festive season," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage