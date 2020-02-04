Ayushmann's voice makes Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' a perfect Valentine's Day song

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan latest song Mere Liye Tu Kaafi out now

Ayushmann Khurrana can literally do anything be it his on-screen performances or his singing, nothing seems to be less than perfect. Ayushmann is back being a singer with the next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Hai. Ayushmann took to his Instagram to share the song with his fans. The video of the song Mere Liye Tu Kaafi Hai features Ayushmann in a recording studio with clips from the movie capturing the bond and love between Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar's characters in the film.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! "

Earlier the makers unveiled the first song Gabru. Ayushmann made his singing debut with his debut film VIcky Donor's Pani Da Rang and has continued to deliver hits likeNazm Nazm and Saadi Gali and others.

Ayushmann who is known for his unconventional choice of characters will be the first time playing the character of a homosexual man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film captures the love story between Ayushmann, Jitendra and their struggle to convince their families to understand their relationship and accept it.

Talking about the film and his role, Ayushmann said, "It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project.”

The film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao who were seen together in Badhai Ho.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to hit the theatres on February 21.