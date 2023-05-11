After completing his Malayalam movie 'Live', Darrpan Bangejaa is all set for new music videos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Darrpan Bangejaa is all set for new music videos

Producer Darrpan Bangejaa who owns a production house music 24 records has recently announced his latest project: a series of music videos that explore the challenges faced by ordinary individuals in overcoming their struggles with identity crises.

Darrpan shares that his music videos will be based on the theme of the common man's struggle. How a man keeps on struggling by working hard for his education and professional life. But after this, his biggest struggle begins, which is an identity crisis. The endless struggle of identity crisis will make the main narrative of these music videos because it sometimes becomes endless.

"My upcoming music videos are based on topics that have a huge impact on our lives but haven't been talked about much through cinematic craft. That's why I'm excited about their release", adds Darrpan.

He has recently completed shooting for his social thriller film 'Live'. The film will feature some of the well-known actors in Malayalam cinema like Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Viral Girl Priya Prakash Varrier. The story of the Malayalam social thriller is based on how a man's life is changed forever by fake news spread by the media.

The film is directed by two-time National Film Award winner VK Prakash. S. Suresh Babu has written the script and Nikhil S. Praveen has been its cinematographer and Alphons Joseph has given the music. Produced by Darrpan Bangejaa, the film is slated to release on 12 May 2023.

