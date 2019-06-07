Teen pop sensation Justin Bieber's car met with an accident

Image Source : INSTAGRAM & GOOGLE Justin Beiber's car met with an accident in California

The ‘Sorry’ singer who has given plenty of hits and is famous all over in Industry was witnessed talking with cops in the Hollywood area of California after his Limo van which was driven by his chauffeur met with a small accident, it was his driver who landed him in distress. The posterior of a car hit the panel of Justin’s van, left a scratch on singer’s car.

The 25 years old singer tried to convince the cops in the Hollywood Area, While the cops were seen interacting with Justin. He made clear that he was on the passenger seat.

Both the parties had a conversation, settled the mishap and left.

Justin Beiber's recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran is a banger and has already crossed 91 Million views on Youtube also is loved by his and Ed Sheeran's fans and is spreading like wildfire.