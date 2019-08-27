Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass song out: Arijit Singh and Parampara give voice to Karan Deol's debut film's title track

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Singers Arijit Singh and Parampara have come together to croon the title track of the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2019 11:27 IST
Singers Arijit Singh and Parampara have come together to croon the title track of the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The track has been composed by Sachet-Parampara of Bekhayali fame and Rishi Rich. An original track, not a remake of the cult song of veteran actor Dharmendra, this song is special for director Sunny Deol. It is an ode to his father Dharmendra as the legacy continues with his son Karan's debut film. “'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' showcases the innocence of young love while Arijit Singh and Parampara's voice is the soul of the song," Sunny said.

It shows the blossoming romance between the lead pair -- Karan Deol and Sahher Bambaa. "'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a beautiful song that will resonate with each person who has ever fallen in love," Arijit said. The lyrics have been penned by Siddharth and Garima.

"'Pal pal dil ke paas' being a legendary song was the first challenge to crack! We knew that the melody and the words were in people's memory and one had to lyrically achieve something completely new and fresh. We approached the song with just one perspective, young innocent love. Honest in emotion and flowing simply.

"We have kept the lyrics easygoing and 'story' like. The girl and boy emotion had to be brought out perfectly and the brief from Sunny Sir helped that process," said Siddharth and Garima.

Produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Sunny's directorial, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" will release on September 20.

 

(With IANS inputs)

