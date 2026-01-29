Daldal Series Review: Bhumi Pednekkar's portrayal lacks depth; the supporting cast emerges stronger The crime thriller series Daldal, starring Bhumi Pednekkar, Samara Tijori, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and others, is now streaming on Prime Video. Read our full review before you binge!

Movie Name: Daldal

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: Jan 30, 2026

Director: Amrit Raj Gupta

Genre: Crime thriller

After playing the role of workaholic CEO, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar in Netflix’s comedy drama series The Royals, Bhumi Pednekkar has returned to OTT screens with Prime Video’s crime thriller, Daldal. This time, Bhumi is seen wearing a police uniform, while she plays the role of ACP Rita Ferreira, the newly-appointed DCP of the Mumbai Crime Branch. However, she wears this crown like a curse (watch the series to know why).

Set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai, the seven-episode series follows the hunt for a dangerous serial killer who doesn’t just murder people, but ensures their deaths are brutal. It's quite common for lead characters in mystery thrillers to have a traumatic past. Daldal, too, is no different.

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, Daldal is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar. The series stars Bhumi Pednekkar, Samara Tijori, and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, while 12th Fail fame actor Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saurabh Goyal, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Rahul Bhat appear in pivotal roles.

Daldal: Story

The series opens with Bhumi Pednekkar's character Rita Ferreria sitting at a Mumbai restaurant with Geeta Agrawal's character Indu Mhatre as the latter reads out of a suggestive poem written on crumbled paper by a man sitting at a nearby table. This moment triggers Rita's intrusive thoughts.

The plot continues with Rita and her teammate Indu Mhatre successfully rescuing girls from the Pilawadi red-light area in a secret 8-week operation. Following the successful operation, Rita Ferreira, who was an ACP at that time, gets promoted to DCP, Mumbai Crime Branch.

The plot becomes complex with the murder of a dog lover who regularly fed strays on the beach, ironically, the same man Rita had encountered the previous night.

Meanwhile, rookie reporter Anita Acharya questions the police investigation. As the investigation deepens, another murder takes place, where Rita realises that more than one person may be involved, while the killings follow a similar pattern and targetting morally good individuals.

And with each murder, the case becomes ever more complicated. But will Rita be able to catch the real serial killer? Will more innocent people be killed? And what is the connection between Rita's traumatic past and the present crimes? The answers unfold in the crime thriller Daldal.

Daldal: Writing and Direction

Written by Triveni alongside Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza, Priya Saggi, and Hussain Haidry, the narrative of Dadal attempts to stay gripping throughout the series and except for some scenes, the effort shows. However, at certain points, the story buildup between the characters could have been avoided.

Moreover, the writing works well in most episodes, with strong hooks that keep you engaged. The twists are gradually revealed, helping maintain intrigue.

Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Prateek’s characters bring a natural sense of warmth and make you smile in certain instances. The series includes several flashback scenes, which transition smoothly without disrupting the flow of the story.

Daldal also attempts to explore the patriarchal mindset within the police department, highlighting how Rita’s promotion to DCP is questioned by her colleagues simply because she is a woman.

Daldal: Technical Aspects

The composers have also done a fine job, incorporating old songs like Gumnaam Hai Koi by Lata Mangeshkar, along with thrilling background music for intense scenes. Crime scenes, fight sequences, and psychological moments are visually compelling. The final episode does not feel rushed and manages to keep you hooked till the end.

Daldal: Acting and Performance

Talking about the acting and performances in Daldal, lead actress Bhumi Pednekkar's portrayal of DCP Rita Ferreira feels somewhat off. From the beginning to the end, her performance appears restrained to the point of being ineffective. At times, it feels as if this role is forced upon her. Throughout the series, Bhumi struggles to do full justice to her character and the spark that was required. As the DCP of the Crime Branch, her portrayal comes across as unnecessarily rude towards her teammates, while her consistently blank, expressionless face limits the emotional depth of the role. While several departments did their job well, the lead actor’s performances left behind an unsatisfactory feeling.

On the other hand, Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Indu Mhatre, who won hearts with her motherly roles in films like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies, delivers a fine performance. This marks her first outing as a police officer, and she handles it well. Her character not only supports Rita in the investigation but also reflects a soft, motherly warmth, adding emotional balance to the otherwise grim storyline.

Samara Tijori (Anita Acharya) outshines the cast with her impressive performance. She brings intensity and conviction to her role, making her character one of the most engaging aspects of the series.

Additionally, Aditya Rawal, who plays Sajid, makes a strong impact. His performance as a drug addict feels natural and unforced, adding depth to the supporting cast.

Veteran actor Jaya Bhattacharya plays an important role but is limited by her brief screen time. The series also features Black Warrant actor Rahul Bhat, whose on-screen presence leaves a mark despite his small role.

Actors in supporting roles, including Panchayat actor Prateek Pachauri (Doctor Peddler), Saurabh Goyal (Jatin Shukla), Sandesh Kulkarni (Sanjay Deshpande), Chinmay Mandlekar (Vikram Sathe) and Pratap Phad (Subhash Kamat), Vibhawari Deshpande (Isabel Ferreria), do justice to their respective parts.

Daldal: Verdict

Overall, Prime Video's Daldal is a decent watch. If you enjoy thrillers, you are likely to like it. Despite a stellar cast, the series has its flaws, including Bhumi Pednekkar's dull and restrained expressions. However, performances by Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma stand out and leave an impression. The series does deliver its share of shockers and keeps you waiting for the climax. Hence, Daldal deserves 2.5 out of 5 stars.

