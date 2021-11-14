Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava to tie the knot with beau Kapil Tejwani in January?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL TEJWANI/MANSI SRIVASTAVA Mansi Srivastava to tie the knot with beau Kapil Tejwani in January?

After Shraddha Arya, Karishma Tanna, popular Television actress Mansi Srivastava is all set to tie the knot. The Ishqbaaz actress is getting married to her beau Kapil Tejwani, who is a food and travel photographer by profession. Reportedly, the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level in January. Although there is no official confirmation from Mansi, the wedding will take place in Mumbai. Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago and have been dating since 2019.

According to TOI, "Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their friendship graduated to love and now they are ready to take the plunge. The couple is in the process of finalising the venue and making other arrangements for their big day."

For the unversed, in 2019, Mansi announced separation from her fiance actor Mohit Abrol. The couple has mutually decided to end their relationship after dating for over six years. They got engaged in 2016 in a private ceremony in Dharamshala.

Mohit Abrol had accused Mansi of cheating and fraud, claiming he was always there for her during their eight-year relationship. He also revealed that he tried to kill himself when he found out about an alleged affair between the actress and her co-star Arhaan Behl. Later, Mohit Abrol in another post said that his Instagram account hacked and someone wanted to defame Mansi. He also added how nothing in the post which was mentioned is true and also said how it has affected both their families.

On the work front, Mansi made her television debut with Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year. She recently joined Kundali Bhagya in August.