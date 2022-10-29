Alia Bhatt's delivery date revealed? Ranbir Kapoor's baby likely to share birthday month with THIS celeb

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Pregnant Alia Bhatt is garnering much love from all corners. All her fans and family members are eagerly waiting for the arrival of her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby. It is being reported that the actress will be delivering the baby in a month's time. The unconfirmed media reports claim that Alia and Ranbir's baby will share the birthday month with the actress' sister Shaleen and the speculated delivery date is close to Nov 28. However, there has been no information transmitted about the same by the Bollywood celebrities.

Was Alia Bhatt pregnant when she married Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April this year announced her pregnancy through social media in June and since then the actress is grabbing the eyeballs about the same. Many speculated that the actress had already conceived before she got married and hence the hush hush ceremonies.

When the same was asked to Alia's sister Shaheen, she told a media portal, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

Alia Bhatt setting pregnancy goals

Meanwhile, Alia has been unstoppable after the pregnancy announcement. From her pregnancy outfits, footwear and to launching her own line of maternity wear, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her pregnancy and talk about it during the promotional events or award ceremonies.

Just after the announcement of her pregnancy, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress was seen promoting her film 'Darlings' in which she opened up about the stress during pregnancy and gave her precious piece of advice to continue working even during this period.

Likewise, during the acceptance speech after being honoured with Time100 Impact award, the actress mentioned how the baby 'relentlessly kicked' her throughout her speech. She also talked at length about it during the promotional events of her recent projects, including 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'. More recently, she also took to her Instagram handle to show the collection of her maternity wear.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films

On the movies front, Alia, who was last seen in Netflix film Darlings looks forward to a slew of new releases namely -- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone.

