Who is Aoora, the K-pop star and Bigg Boss 17 contestant going viral for 'Shiva Shivam' song?

New Delhi:

K-pop singer Aoora is back in the spotlight, and this time, it’s his track Shiva Shivam (Tandava) that’s pulling people in. The South Korean singer, who many in India first noticed on Bigg Boss 17, is trending again, with a song that blends EDM with Indian spiritual elements. But for those still wondering who he is, his journey goes back much further.

Aoora's Shiva Shivam track trends online

Aoora’s latest release, Shiva Shivam (Tandava), draws from Sanskrit hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva. The track feels energetic, and is also rooted in something older. It tries to capture Tandava, the cosmic dance of Shiva, where destruction and creation exist together. He released the song ahead of Maha Shivratri on February 15, which adds another layer to its timing.

While sharing the teaser on Instagram, AOORA wrote, “Today marks the third anniversary of my arrival in India. I remember how I felt when I first arrived in Delhi, and then I traveled to Mumbai and many other places in India, gaining so many experiences and receiving so much love." He added, “I’m grateful to God for all of it, and I want to learn even more. I want to dedicate this song to everyone who has been a part of my journey. This is not a song but a prayer which I hope will reach everyone’s heart." Take a look:

Who is Aoora?

Park Min-jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and composer. He was part of the K-pop group AA (Double A), which debuted in 2011 and gave him his first break in the industry. He left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Since then, his work has moved across pop, R&B and electronic dance music. His track, Because I’m Crazy, received positive attention and helped him carve out his own space as a solo artist.

Aoora and his India connection

Over the last few years, Aoora has built a steady connection with audiences in India. He arrived nearly four years ago, and since then, his work has reflected that growing link. Tracks like Thi Thi Thara stood out not just for their sound, but for the effort he put into learning Malayalam. Holi Re Rasiya became a festive favourite in 2024. His K-pop versions of Jimmy Jimmy and Yeh Shaam Mastani also showed how easily he moves between two musical worlds.

Before this phase, his journey had already begun much earlier. He debuted with Love Back on September 4, 2009, and later released his solo single Body Part on March 28, 2014. But in India, his visibility changed after he became the first Korean contestant on Bigg Boss 17. That recognition carried forward. His appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 added to it, this time through dance. It further added to his popularity in India.

