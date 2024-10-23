TNX’s Kyungjun to leave K-pop boy band, to serve mandatory military service

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TNX member Kyungjun

The New Six, popularly known as TNX, has announced that one of its members Kyungjun, is going to leave the group to serve the nation. The official page of the K-pop band TNX shared the news on their social media handles. Kyungjun will be joining the Korean army and will be leaving the group. However, the boy band will still continue to entertain its fans with the remaining five members. Soon after the news broke, TNX's fans were in shock and expressed their views in the comment section.

What did the statement say?

In their official statement, they wrote, "Hello from P NATION. This is a notice regarding THE NEW SIX and its member KYUNG JUN. KYUNG JUN recently informed us of his decision to enlist in the military and to leave THE NEW SIX upon completing his service. After much deliberation, P NATION and KYUNG JUN have mutually agreed to terminate his exclusive contract. As of October 23rd, 2024, KYUNG JUN will be departing from THE NEW SIX."

Thanking fans for their support and encouragement, they further added, "Thorough discussions with TAE HUN, HYUN SOO, JUN HYEOK, HWI, and SUNG JUN have reaffirmed their solidarity towards THE NEW SIX. We are sincerely grateful for the unwavering love and we kindly ask for your continued support and encouragement for THE NEW SIX’s new beginnings. Thank you."

Fans reaction

After sharing the news on the official page of the group, fans expressed their disappointment. One fan commented, "Kyungjun, thinking from the past few days, I realized you were giving signs to enlist. Please stay healthy while serving, but I wish you and Pnation could still negotiate to comeback to The New Six after please? We will wait no matter what but it's up to you stay safe."

Another fan wrote, "When I saw this notice It was difficult to accept and I needed to calm myself. But KYUNGJUN no matter what you do I'll always support your decision and be there for you. Please remember that there are many people who love you and I'm one of them. Be healthy and stay strong."

After the departure of Kyungjun, The New Six band will be left with five members which include Tae Hun, Hyun Soo, Jun Hyeok, HWI, and Sung Jun.

