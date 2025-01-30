Netflix announced 'Squid Game Season 3' release date, netizens hail OTT giant

Follow us on Image Source : X Squid Game Season 3 release date has been announced

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria has announced the release date of 'Squid Game 3'. He even mentioned that the third season of this superhit Korean series, starring Lee Jung Jae, is set to stream on Netflix from June 27, 2025. It is significant to note that Squid Game 2 was released worldwide on December 26, 2024. Ever since the second season made a splash, viewers have been waiting for an update from the third season. Now the release date announcement has come as a big surprise for the fans.

It's official!

Netflix made a mega announcement on Thursday. 'With more than 700 million people watching, we cannot be just one thing. We have to be the best version of everything from TV series and films to games,' Netflix's caption read.

Hwang Dong-hyuk had already made this announcement

'Squid Game 3' director, writer and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk had issued a statement. 'I am very excited to write this letter to announce the date of Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. Gi-hun and the front man, the fierce confrontation between the two worlds will continue until the series ends with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,' read his post.

What will be the story of 'Squid Game 3'?

'Squid Game' Season 3 will tell the story further from the previous season. The makers hinted at Gi-hun's vow to go against the entire game system in Season 1 and the status of a front man as a worthy competitor.

Hwang wrote, 'I am excited to see the seed that was sown to create a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit by the end of this story. He further wrote that we will try our best to bring another interesting series for you.'

Other hit Netflix shows to return this year

Let us tell you that apart from 'Squid Game 3', Netflix has announced many big shows coming in the year 2025. Among these, 'Stranger Things 5' and 'Wednesday' are included in the top list.

