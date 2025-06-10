My Demon to Nevertheless, 5 K-dramas featuring Song Kang that are binge-watch worthy Here are five K-dramas featuring Song Kang that are perfect for a binge-watch session this weekend.

Song Kang has become a prominent face in the K-drama world, earning him the nickname 'Son of Netflix' due to his numerous successful shows on the platform. His diverse roles, ranging from charming leads to complex, darker characters, offer a variety of binge-worthy options. Here are five K-dramas featuring Song Kang that are perfect for a binge-watch session this weekend.

Sweet Home (2020): If you enjoy apocalyptic horror and creature features, Sweet Home is a must-see. Song Kang stars as Cha Hyun-su, an introverted high school student who finds himself fighting horrifying monsters while humanity becomes something else. His performance of intense and emotional survival and humanity amidst destruction is nothing short of captivating.

My Demon (2023): For those who enjoy a blend of fantasy, romance, and comedy, My Demon is an excellent choice. Song Kang stars as Jeong Gu-won, a powerful demon who unexpectedly loses his abilities to a cold-hearted heiress, Do Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung). Their contractual marriage for mutual benefit leads to hilarious situations and a sizzling slow-burn romance.

Nevertheless (2021): This drama offers a more realistic and mature take on modern relationships. Song Kang portrays Park Jae-aeon, a charming but commitment-phobic art student who enters a complicated "friends with benefits" arrangement with Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee). The series explores the complexities of attraction, uncertainty, and toxic dynamics, making it a compelling, albeit sometimes frustrating, watch.

Navillera (2021): Stepping away from his usual romantic roles, Navillera showcases Song Kang's impressive versatility. He plays Lee Chae-rok, a talented young ballet dancer struggling with personal demons. He forms an unlikely friendship with a 70-year-old man who dreams of learning ballet. This heartwarming and inspiring drama is a beautiful story about pursuing dreams regardless of age and finding purpose.

Love Alarm (2019): A futuristic romance drama, Love Alarm centres around an app that notifies users if someone within a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them. Song Kang plays Hwang Sun-oh, a popular model caught in a love triangle with his best friend and the female lead, Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun). The series explores the impact of technology on love and relationships, offering a captivating narrative over two seasons.

