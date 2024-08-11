Legal trouble for Squid Game fame Lee Jung Jae, actor accused of fraud and making false claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Legal trouble for Squid Game fame Lee Jung Jae!

South Korea's famous actor Lee Jung Jae is in the headlines, not because of his new film or series but because of the allegation of fraud. Recently, the CEO of drama production company RaemongRaein filed a lawsuit against Lee Jung Jae and accused him of cheating and making false promises. According to the report, Lee Jung Jae and former CEO of WYSIWYG Studios Park In Gyu have been accused of fraud. The actor and former CEO were dragged into a legal battle by Remongaren CEO Kim Dong Rae and a case was filed against him under the Specific Economic Crimes Act, which is being investigated by the Seoul Gangnam Police Station since June.

Jung Lee made false claims?

Kim has alleged that Park and Lee made false claims and assured that both of them would join as major shareholders which would lead to the growth of their company. Therefore, Kim transferred his shares to him. However, he accused Lee and Park of trying to remove him from the management of the company. A contract was also made with Kim, but both did not uphold the deal. The allegation said that both intended to control the company and its financial resources. He also accused both of them of corporate raids.

Lee Jung Jae rejected the allegations

After Kim's allegations, a statement has been issued by the team of Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae. Lee's team has rejected these allegations. Lee has said that there has been no breach of contract, which only included the transfer of management rights and that was agreed upon. Lee has filed a countersuit against the CEO for making false allegations of fraud.

