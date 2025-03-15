Kim Soo Hyun: From scandal to stardom-A look at iconic K-drama roles that defined his career Despite the ongoing scandal, Kim Soo Hyun's past performances remain beloved by his fans, and his future in the industry remains uncertain but still hopeful, depending on how the controversy unfolds.

Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea's highest-paid actors, has been involved in a scandal that has stirred up significant controversy in the entertainment industry. Allegations of his involvement in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron have recently surfaced, causing a significant stir in the media. The controversy has impacted his career, leading to the loss of numerous projects and advertising deals. Despite his immense popularity and box office success, this controversy has taken a toll on his public image.

However, Kim Soo Hyun's career remains notable for his impressive body of work in the Korean drama industry. Here are six of his best-known shows:

Moon Embracing the Sun (2012)

This historical drama catapulted Kim Soo Hyun to stardom. He played the role of King Lee Hwon, who falls in love with a woman of lower status, leading to a tragic but beautiful romance. His performance was widely praised, and the drama became a massive hit, further solidifying his place in the industry.

My Love from the Star (2013-2014)

Perhaps his most iconic role, Kim Soo Hyun starred as Do Min Joon, an alien who has lived on Earth for centuries and falls in love with a famous actress, played by Jeon Ji Hyun. The drama was a global sensation, earning Kim immense recognition and international fame.

Producer (2015)

In this drama, Kim Soo Hyun played a variety show PD (producer) who becomes embroiled in the world of television production. While the drama received mixed reviews, Kim’s performance was praised, and it offered a glimpse of his versatility in the entertainment industry.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

A highly acclaimed psychological drama, Kim Soo Hyun played Moon Gang Tae, a caregiver at a psychiatric ward who helps a famous children's book author, played by Seo Ye Ji, confront her troubled past. This series marked Kim's return to television after a military hiatus and was a critical and commercial success.

Dream High (2011)

Early in his career, Kim Soo Hyun played Song Sam Dong, a country boy with musical talent who dreams of becoming a star. The drama, which focused on aspiring musicians at an art school, introduced Kim as a rising star in the Korean drama scene.

Secretly, Greatly (2013)

In this action-comedy film, Kim Soo Hyun portrayed a North Korean sleeper agent who lives as a fool in South Korea. His transformation from a clueless, goofy character to someone hiding intense skills and emotions showcased his acting range.

