Did K-Drama's biggest star Kim Soo-hyun date a 15-year-old? Agency responds amid backlash Kim Soo-hyun's agency denies allegations of an inappropriate relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron, addressing debt claims and media backlash amid growing controversy.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has issued a detailed statement vehemently denying allegations made by the family of the late actor Kim Sae-ron, following claims about their past relationship. The statement, released on Tuesday, comes after a press conference organized by Sae-ron’s family in collaboration with HoverLab Inc (Garosero Research Institute), in which they accused the actor of having an inappropriate relationship with Sae-ron when she was a minor.

GOLDMEDALIST categorically rejected the allegations of dating a minor, emphasizing that any past relationship between Kim and Sae-ron was consensual between adults. The agency also clarified that the house featured in a photo released by HoverLab as evidence of their relationship had been acquired by Sae-ron as an adult, countering claims that the two were involved when she was underage.

The controversy resurfaced after Sae-ron's tragic death by suicide on February 16, 2024, at the age of 24. Reports had emerged suggesting that Sae-ron owed a significant sum of money to Kim and GOLDMEDALIST but was unable to repay due to her ongoing DUI case. Following these revelations, several major brands severed ties with Kim, escalating the backlash.

GOLDMEDALIST also addressed the accusations related to debt repayment notifications sent to Sae-ron, explaining that these notices were meant to provide clarity regarding the non-recoverable debt status. The agency denied the claim that they had demanded repayment within a specific period, instead emphasising their willingness to negotiate terms with Sae-ron's legal representative.

In response to the family's further claims, including allegations of not attending Sae-ron's funeral, GOLDMEDALIST clarified that they had visited the funeral hall and offered their condolences. The agency also denied any involvement in defaming actress Seo Ye-ji, labeling these claims as baseless.

With the controversy growing, reports indicate that Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming drama Knock Off with Jo Bo-ah may face cancellation due to the ongoing backlash. GOLDMEDALIST urged the public and media to refrain from circulating false information and to allow for accurate reporting on the matter.