BTS' Kim Seokjin returns with New OST for 'When The Stars Gossip,' fans go gaga

BTS' Kim Seokjin, known for his mesmerising vocals, has returned to the spotlight following his military discharge, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Jin, who previously captivated listeners with his OST "Yours" for the 2021 drama Jirisan, is now set to contribute his talent to the highly anticipated TV drama When The Stars Gossip. The teaser for Jin's new OST was released yesterday, sparking excitement among fans around the world.

When The Stars Gossip, directed by Park Shin-woo and written by Seo Sook-hyang, stars Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin in lead roles, with a supporting cast including Han Ji-eun, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Joo-hun. The drama's storyline revolves around an astronaut and a space tourist who meet on a space station, creating a captivating blend of science fiction and romance.

In the teaser released by 1theK, a popular South Korean web series channel, stunning visuals from the series are paired with Jin's soulful, emotive voice, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional depth of the upcoming OST. Fans have already started sharing their excitement on social media, with one fan commenting, “OMG OMG OMG HIS VOCALS, I’M SOBBING MY HEART OUT,” while another described his voice as “so moving, it’s a silver voice~♡.”

The OST is set to be officially released on January 26, 2025, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), and expectations are high for its success, both as a musical piece and as part of the drama’s emotional landscape. Jin's involvement has only added to the anticipation surrounding the show, with many hopeful that both the OST and the drama will be a massive hit.

Since his discharge from the military in June 2024, Jin has been keeping busy with his solo endeavours, including the release of his first mini-album, Happy. His contribution to When The Stars Gossip only adds to the excitement surrounding his post-military career, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move.