BTS comeback confirmed: K-pop boy band announce fifth studio album, world tour | Details BTS members have finally announced a comeback after a 3-year break. They also announced details of their next tour.

New Delhi:

BTS, one of the most popular K-pop bands, is set to make a long-awaited full-group comeback. BigHit confirmed on Sunday that the seven-member group will release its fifth studio album, along with plans for a world tour, marking BTS’s first collective return in three years and nine months.

For the unversed, BTS had temporarily paused in 2022, after the boy band members, comprising Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and Jin, fulfilled mandatory South Korean military service.

BTS announce comeback with fifth studio album, world tour

In an official statement, the agency described the upcoming BTS album as a major milestone for the group, calling it their first full-length release together since 2022. “The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward,” the statement read.

All you need to know about BTS's comeback album

The album will feature 14 tracks and, according to the agency, reflects the band’s most honest and personal storytelling yet. “It is packed with the stories BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their comeback as a whole group. Filled with music that feels most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to fans who have stood by them all this time,” the agency added. The name of the album hasn't been revealed yet.

BTS world tour: What we know

Following the album’s release, BTS will return to the global stage with a world tour. Details of the tour schedule are expected to be announced separately on January 14 at 12 am. The tour is being positioned as the start of a new chapter for the group, giving them a chance to reconnect with audiences across the world.

When was BTS formed?

BTS was officially formed in 2013, debuting as a powerhouse seven-member squad, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They started out deep in the South Korean hip-hop world, but it didn’t take long for them to transform into the global pop icons we know today.

Things really shifted into high gear around 2017. With hits like DNA and MIC Drop, they didn't just break into the international market - they basically kicked the door down. Since then, they’ve racked up an incredible six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Even when they had to press "pause" in 2022 to fulfil their mandatory military service, the momentum never stopped. All seven members of BTS remained busy with solo projects. Now that the news of their 2026 comeback is official, the energy in the ARMY fandom (as BTS fans call themselves) is absolutely electric.

