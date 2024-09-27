'Descendants Of The Sun' to 'Healer', 7 K-dramas that have been superhit in India

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A still from Descendants Of The Sun

Korean bands from BTS to Black Pink are now becoming famous all over the world. Similarly, people are becoming fans of Korean dramas as well. But did you know did K-dramas were telecasted on Indian Television? Yes! The 'Zindagi' channel, introduced in June 2014, introduced Indian household audiences to Korean, Turkish and Pakistani dramas. So, have a look at the 10 most popular Korean dramas in India.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

This drama has a very good story. In this drama, you will also get romance, a mystery, some emotions and a lot of comedy. It is a perfect drama about office romance. This series shows how a boss who is overly dependent on his secretary reacts after she resigns and what happens in his life.

Descendants of the Sun

This drama shows the life of soldiers. Two different love stories and the difficulties of soldiers can all be seen in this drama. It is considered one of the best Korean dramas. It was the first K-drama that was telecast on Zindagi channel.

Healer

Healer has emotions as well as action. The hero is a thug known as Healer. The heroine is a journalist who is looking for a big story. This drama shows how the story of some friends 20 years ago gets connected to the lives of the hero and heroine and how twists come in their lives.

Guardian the lonely and great god

This drama is considered to be one of the best Korean dramas ever. Here bromance is preferred more than romance. You will get to see a lot of emotions in this drama. A goblin who has been searching for his wife for 900 years finally gets caught in the middle of a strange love story. You will get to see many characters from mythology in this drama.

Vincenzo

A Korean boy who somehow becomes the special lawyer of the Italian mafia comes back to Korea. Its storyline is a little different from the normal Korean drama. The chemistry of the leads is amazing, but there is almost no love story in it. This show is full of fashion, music, legal system, corruption, action and mafia tricks.

Crash Landing On You

The reason for this drama being in the news is its storyline. This drama was written by a person who himself belonged to North Korea. The owner of a South Korean company accidentally reaches North Korea. She is completely baffled to see the life of the people there. How she reaches back and how she falls in love with a North Korean soldier is the whole story.

Legend of the Blue Sea

This drama by South Korea's most popular actor Lee Min Ho is also very famous in India. Along with supernatural characters, this drama has a very unique storyline. The love story of a mermaid and a common boy has been shown very well.

