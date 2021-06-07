Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEFASTSAGA Vin Diesel-starrer 'F9' to screen at Cannes film fest in July

The upcoming Vin Diesel-starrer "F9", latest release in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, is the Hollywood "blockbuster" that Cannes Film Festival authorities promised to screen at the gala, to be held from July 6 to 17 this year. Ever since Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety that the forthcoming 73rd edition of the festival would screen a "planetary blockbuster", a guessing game started among the worldwide press over which film he meant.

Fremaux had teased the media at a June 3 press conference while announcing the Official Selection at the festival this year, saying the blockbuster in question wasn't "No Time To Die" or "Dune" or "West Side Story", which have been among the most hyped Hollywood films slated to release later this year.

The premiere of "F9" at Cannes in the first week of July also makes sense because the film is scheduled to release on June 25 in the United States.

"F9" stars Diesel with a powerhouse cast including John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. The film has already had its international release on May 19 and has grossed over $250 million worldwide so far, reports Variety.

At Cannes, the film will have a public screening at the beach for delegates as well as locals and tourists. The cast is not scheduled to travel to the premiere owing to the ongoing pandemic.