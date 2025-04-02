Val Kilmer, Batman Forever and Top Gun star, dies at 65 due to pneumonia Hollywood actor Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65, as per The New York Times. The actor was last seen in Joseph Kosinski's directorial Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65. The actor best known for his work as Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever and as Jim Morrison in The Doors died of pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1. As per The New York Times, her daughter Mercedes Kilmer informed that the American actor died of pneumonia. She also mentioned that the 65-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered.

The actor was last seen in an action-adventure film, 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2022. The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski. Besides Val, the American action film features Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Monica Barbaro in the lead roles. Val Kilmer's Batman Forever was released in 1995. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Bob Kane, Lee Batchler, Janet Scott Batchler. The action-adventure film stars Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jim Carrey in pivotal roles. The actor was nominated for Grammys for the album, 'The Mark of Zorro' in 2012.

Val Kilmer's Films

The Batman Forever fame actor was also seen in The Doors (1991), Tombstone (1993), Heat (1995), Wonderland (2003), The Ghost and the Darkness (1996), The Salton Sea (2002), The Island of Dr Moreau (1996), Spartan (2004).

About Val Kilmer

The Hollywood actor was born on New Year's eve in 1959 in Los Angeles, California. He went to Hollywood Professional School and later joined the Juilliard drama program. He began his film career in 1984's Top Secret. Val got married to Willow actor Joanne Whalley in 1988, however, the two of them got divorced in 1996. He is survived by two children, Mercedes and Jack.