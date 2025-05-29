Tate Brothers: Andrew and Tristan Tate to face 21 charges including rape in UK, know the whole case The famous Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, who are also former kickboxers, have been accused of many serious charges including rape in the UK. Know about the whole matter here.

New Delhi:

For the first time in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the allegations against Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. However, they were accused last year as well and the news media also reported the arrest warrant. Both brothers had gone to Romania in the year 2016. Now these allegations have been officially confirmed. Let's know in which charges both the brothers are trapped.

What are the allegations against both brothers?

38-year-old Andrew Tate has 10 charges related to three women, which include rape, physical harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for profit. At the same time, his brother 36-year-old Tristan Tate has 11 charges related to a woman, which include rape, human trafficking and physical harm. That is, a total of 21 charges have been levelled against the Tate brothers. However, when contacted by the Associated Press, spokesmen for the two brothers have not commented on these allegations.

They were arrested three years ago

Let us tell you that both brothers were also arrested in Romania in late 2022. However, in January 2024, the Tate brothers were formally accused of being involved in a criminal gang. Apart from this, they were also accused of sexually exploiting women by using their innocence as a weapon. Not only this, Andrew Tate was also accused of rape. The Tate brothers are currently in Romania, legal action is going on against them in the Romanian court. Also, the British lawyer has said that an order has been issued to extradite the Tate brothers to Britain. Apart from this, information has come to light that both brothers have denied all the allegations in Romania.

About the Tate Brothers

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are very popular on social media and are liked by many people. Of the two brothers, Andrew is more famous for expressing his views on misogyny.

Also Read: Box Office Report: How much Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Mission Impossible 8 earn on Wednesday?