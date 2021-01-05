Tanya Roberts: Bond girl and Charlie's Angels actress is not dead; confirms her publicist

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINTAGELAMOU Tanya Roberts, That 70s Show and Charlie's Angels is not dead; confirms her publicist

Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in A View to a Kill and Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show, who was reported to be dead on Monday is still alive. Her representative Mike Pingel who declared yesterday that the actor took her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve and collapsed upon returning home. She was put on a ventilator after being hospitalized, but never recovered and passed away clarified in an interaction with The New York Times that the actress is alive. Moreover, Mike also stated that he 'had relied on information from Lance O’Brien' who is Tanya's partner and husband.

He also revealed that though alive, the 65-year-old actor is in the ICU in a "dire" condition. Born as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a career modeling and appearing in television advertisements before turning to acting in 1975 with the horror movie Forced Entry.

Mike Pingel told The New York Times, "It’s a human miscommunication, unfortunately. People have been writing beautiful amazing stories about her. It’s a shame this happened."

In 1980, she was chosen to replace actor Shelley Hack in the fifth season of the detective show Charlie's Angels. Roberts played Julie Rogers, a streetwise fighter who used her fists more than her gun on the ABC series.

After a number of bit-part roles in films like the comedy Racquet (1977) and the fantasy epic The Beastmaster (1982), she landed her most memorable role in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill.

The film, which was Roger Moore's last outing as Agent 007 James Bond, saw Roberts play Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin (Christopher Walken). From 1998 to 2004, Roberts played Midge Pinciotti, the lovable but dim-witted mother of the red-haired tomboy Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) on the television sitcom That '70s Show.