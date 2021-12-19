Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's film to beat Sooryavanshi's 3-Day total?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's film records big

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts

The film also features appearances from Zendaya as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Spider-Man: No Way Home registered a thunderous start at the Indian box office as the Tom Holland lead Hollywood film earned Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day. As Marvel enjoys a massive fan following, the day one collection of Spider-Man was the highest among all the Hindi and English films that were released in 2021. On Day 3, the film has seen good growth. The numbers indicate that the film will beat out Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to become the highest-grossing film at Box Office.

According to Box Office, "the collections should be around the 26 crore nett range giving it a three day total of 79 crore nett plus and the highest three day opening weekend in India post the pandemic beating the numbers of Sooryavanshi by around 3 crore nett." However, Tom Holland starrer is also be seeing strong competition in the south with the release of Allu Arjun's Telugu film, Pushpa.

"Pushpa Hindi seems to have solid gains in the big centres where collections have come and these gains are 50% and even 60% which is huge," Box Office report stated.

Spider-Man: No Way Home' starts from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer also has appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Helmed by Jon Watts, Sony Pictures Entertainment India had released 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16.