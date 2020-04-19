Singer Sam Smith says he definitely had' coronavirus

Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began he was convinced that he had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in his Los Angeles home.

The Oscar-winning musician said he and his sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

I didn't get tested but I know I have it, 100 per cent have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who's living with me, Smith told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The singer said he and his sister went into isolation for three weeks as per the government guidelines.

It was clear. Because I've got an older nan and stuff, so we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don't 100 percent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lock d

