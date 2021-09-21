Sex and the City: Carrie, Mr. Big's steamy chemistry in revival 'And Just Like That' first look amazes fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AND JUST LIKE THAT Sex and the City: Carrie, Mr. Big's steamy chemistry in revival 'And Just Like That' amazes fans

HBO Max gave fans the first glimpse at the upcoming 'Sex and the City' reboot titled 'And Just Like That' during the Emmys 2021. In the short clip, which has also been shared on the show's official Instagram page, actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are seen side by side standing at an event together. When the trio recognises someone, Parker turns around to wave and say hello.

The clip then transitions to a scene with Parker and Chris Noth in which the two are dancing and kissing in a kitchen.

Take a look:

Along with 'And Just Like That', HBO Max also debuted never-before-seen-footage from shows including 'Euphoria', 'Insecure', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Succession' and more.

'And Just Like That', which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with three of 'Sex and the City's' four main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s. While OG cast member Kim Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones, many other stars of the original series will be reprising their roles -- including Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler. Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman will round out the cast as fresh faces joining the series.

"Everyone at And Just Like That... is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement in July.

"Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell," he added at the time.

Also read: Hailey Baldwin shuts down 'big fat narrative' that Justin Bieber mistreats her

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live from 8-11 pm ET on CBS.

(ANI)