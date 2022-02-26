Russia-Ukraine war: David Lynch slams President Vladimir Putin, says, 'what you sow you shall reap'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMANDA, FILE IMAGE David Lynch directed 2017 limited series 'Twin Peaks: The Return'

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, February 24

'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' director David Lynch has condemned the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin following the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine and the subsequent devastation that's unfolding. The director delivered a stern and emotionally charged message to Putin through his daily weather report on YouTube. Lynch may not have directed a full-length project since the 2017 limited series 'Twin Peaks: The Return' but he is connected to fans through his David Lynch Theater video project on YouTube.

The filmmaker told Putin it's inevitable that "death and destruction" will come for him because "what you sow you shall reap". Reflecting upon human nature, he said in the video accessed by 'Variety', "Mr. Putin, we are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law for which there are no loopholes and no escaping it, and this law is what you sow you shall reap."

He then switched his tone to a more direct one as he further said in the video, "And right now Mr. Putin you are sowing death and destruction. It's all on you. The Ukrainians didn't attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. All this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you, and in this big picture we are involved in, there is an infinite amount of time, life after life after life, for you to reap what you are sowing."

He then goes on to give a word of advice to the Russian president, "My advice to you is save yourself, save the Ukrainians, save this world. Start getting along with your neighbours. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There is no room for this kind of absurdity anymore."

Urging Putin to cease the attack and military operations, he said, "Get with it. Stop this attack. Let's work together so all the countries of this world can come up in peace and get along with each other. Let's solve the problems we've got together. Let's get real! Everyone."

