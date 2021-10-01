Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAMES BOND 007 No Time To Die: OG James Bond, Daniel Craig's red carpet look impresses fashion police

The London world premiere of the James Bond film, 'No Time To Die' at the Royal Albert Hall left everyone amazed. What caught everyone's attention was Daniel Craig, who brought his fashion A-game to the red carpet. The OG James Bond made a stunning entry in a deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo. This marked Craig's last walk on the red carpet as popular spy James Bond.

The official Instagram account of James Bond 007 shared pictures from the red carpet with celebrities who amped the style quotient.

Also in attendance were a duo of duchesses and a pair of princes, who brought royal glamour to the red carpet. Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as guests of honour at the world premiere of the latest Bond movie.

For the premiere, Middleton pulled out all the sartorial stops. The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet in a glittering gold cape gown by Jenny Packham adorned with sequins and beadwork. Matching metallic pumps, gold circular statement earrings and an elegant updo completed Middleton's look for the night. Prince William went classic in a sharp black tux and bowtie.

Prince Charles also sported a black tux and bowtie, while Camilla opted for a long-sleeved pale blue gown with scattered embellishments.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who plays Bond villain Safin in the upcoming installment of the 007 franchise, arrived on the red carpet in a black tuxedo and we bet his female fandom is going weak in the knees.

Actors Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux and Ana de Armas, who also feature in the Bond movie, glammed up for the starry premiere, as did Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell, who wrote and perform the 'No Time to Die' theme song.

One of the film's writers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also captured attending the event. The star looked stunning in an Azzaro sequin jumpsuit and ivory cape.

Several other celebrities including Naomie Harris, Jason Momoa, Judi Dench, Stormzy, Michelle Yeoh, were also spotted in attendance for the premiere.

Craig has played the iconic spy in four films so far - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', with the delayed 'No Time To Die' wrapping up his time as James Bond, reported Variety. The film, helmed by Cary Fukanaga, will follow Bond who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

