Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Natalie Portman backs Thor: Love and Thunder's possible breast cancer plotline

Natalie Portman backs Thor: Love and Thunder's possible breast cancer plotline

Natalie Portman is set to reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) part in the fourth installment of the superhero franchise, in which Jane becomes Thor.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 13:06 IST
Natalie Portman backs Thor: Love and Thunder's possible
Image Source : TWITTER

Natalie Portman backs Thor: Love and Thunder's possible breast cancer plotline

Natalie Portman has no clue what the final draft of "Thor: Love And Thunder" will offer, but the actor has weighed in on the rumours of a breast cancer storyline for her character Jane Foster.

The actor said big budget entertaining movies hardly focus on real-life issues and it would be great if the rumours surrounding the film's plot are true.

"It's just very rare that these kind of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues. I really don't know anything about it. I haven't seen anything, but I've heard the same rumours as you have, and it’s exciting to think about," Portman told Variety.

The actor is set to reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) part in the fourth installment of the superhero franchise, in which Jane becomes Thor.

Taika Waititi, who helmed "Thor: Ragnarok", is returning to direct "Love and Thunder".

Earlier this month Waititi had said that the film could include the cancer storyline which also appears in "Thor" comics.

I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline. But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen," he said.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" also marks the return of Australian star Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
The film is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor enjoy some 'Dostana' moments with Lakshya Next Story  