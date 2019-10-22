Image Source : TWITTER Natalie Portman backs Thor: Love and Thunder's possible breast cancer plotline

Natalie Portman has no clue what the final draft of "Thor: Love And Thunder" will offer, but the actor has weighed in on the rumours of a breast cancer storyline for her character Jane Foster.

The actor said big budget entertaining movies hardly focus on real-life issues and it would be great if the rumours surrounding the film's plot are true.

"It's just very rare that these kind of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues. I really don't know anything about it. I haven't seen anything, but I've heard the same rumours as you have, and it’s exciting to think about," Portman told Variety.

The actor is set to reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) part in the fourth installment of the superhero franchise, in which Jane becomes Thor.

Taika Waititi, who helmed "Thor: Ragnarok", is returning to direct "Love and Thunder".

Earlier this month Waititi had said that the film could include the cancer storyline which also appears in "Thor" comics.

I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline. But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen," he said.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" also marks the return of Australian star Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021.