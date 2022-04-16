Miley Cyrus lock lips with boyfriend Maxx Morando as she confirms her relationship

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MILEYEDITION Miley Cyrus confirms relationship with Maxx Morando

Pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed her relationship with Maxx Morando. The couple was seen making out on Thursday while standing on a sidewalk in West Hollywood in photos obtained by E! News. Cyrus, 29 could be seen wrapping her arms around Morando, 23 as they passionately kissed. The duo first sparked romance rumours in November 2021 when they were seen getting cosy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show.

Morando also attended 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami, which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson on NBC, in a show of support.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus' parents will be ending their marriage as her mother Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from the singer's father Billy Ray Cyrus. According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," on April 6 in Williamson County, Tennessee. The filing also indicates that Tish and Billy Ray have been living separately since February 2020.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and share five adult children together Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison. As per Fox News, this isn't the first time the couple has initiated divorce proceedings. Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 2010 but ended up withdrawing his petition months later. Tish filed for divorce again in 2013 however, the two managed to work things out in couple's therapy.

For the unversed, Miley was earlier married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 and last publicly dated Cody Simpson.

-with ANI inputs