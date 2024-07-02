Makers of 'John Wick' to remake Karan Johar's 'Kill' in Hollywood | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Karan Johar's 'Kill' rights have been bought by the makers of 'John Wick'

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's film Kill, which is going to be released this Friday, is going to be remade in Hollywood. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group has decided to make this remake in collaboration with 87Eleven Entertainment Company, famous for making the John Wick series of films. This announcement was made before the release of Kill, which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and will be released on July 5.

Kill is one of the best action films seen recently

According to Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, this is the first time that a Hindi-language film is partnering with a Hollywood studio for theatrical release in North America and the UK. This announcement has been made by Adam Fogelson, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Chad Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment said in a statement, "Kill is one of the best action films seen recently. Nikhil has given such action sequences that more and more audiences should see. It is a pleasure for us to remake it. We have great responsibilities and I look forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet and Achin to achieve it."

In a joint statement, the makers of Kill said, "When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, we dreamed of global love and the noise of Kill in North American cinemas was like seeing that dream come true. As we approach our global release, we are happy that 87Eleven Entertainment will remake our film in English."

About the film

Karan Johar's production Kill is making a lot of headlines even before its release. The film premiered at the 'Toronto Film Festival'. The film will hit the theaters on July 5, 2024. Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. Apart from Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal will also be seen in important roles in this film.

