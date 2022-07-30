Madame Web set pic fuels Toby Maguire's Spider-Man connect with new movie, fans are convinced

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dakota Johnson plays the lead role in Spider-Man spin-off movie Madame Web

Madame Web is all set to expand the beloved Spider-Man universe. Dakota Johnson is set to step into the world of superheroes with Madame Web. The project comes from Sony Pictures which is plotting multiple projects in its efforts to expand its Spider-Man universe, dubbed as Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. The project has been filming and a new set picture has raised curiosity among Spider-Man fans.

What is the new set pic from Madame Web?

Recently a set photo from the upcoming Sony film Madame Web has fans speculating the return of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man from the early 2000s. The film will be taking place in the early 2000s. Around the same time as Tobey Maguire's first Spider-Man was set in. The image also indicates how Madame Web might have a significant connection to Tobey's original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

A Twitter user noted how one of the newspapers reading from the set of Madame Web read “bravest pulls girl from fire.” Fans are now wondering if it is in reference to a scene from Spider-Man 2 in which Tobey saved a young girl from a burning building. In the film, Spider-Man at that time had given up on being a superhero after having troubles with his powers.

Earlier, several set pics showed Dakota Johnson shooting for the film in Madame Web's red coat.

Fans speculate Tobey Maguire's cameo in Madame Web

Tobey Maguire was recently featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which explored the multiverse concept. Now, after Madame Web set pictures were leaked on social media, fans are certain that Tobey will return in the Spider-Man spin-off. Reacting to the pictures, one of the social media users wrote, "I hope tobey makes a cameo or have a role in this movie (sic)."

Check out some of the reactions to the viral Madame Web set pic.

What is the new Madame Web movie about?

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker's web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. The character was introduced in 1980's The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 comics. Dakota Johnson is playing the title role. Other actors who have confirmed roles in the movie are Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Mike Epps (Dolemite Is My Name) and Adam Scott (Severance). S J Clarkson, known for Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is directing Madame Web.

