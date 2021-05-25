Lindsay Lohan to make comeback with Netflix's Christmas romantic comedy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LINDSAY LOHAN Lindsay Lohan to make comeback in Netflix's Christmas romantic comedy

Actress Lindsay Lohan is all set to make her acting comeback with a Christmas romantic comedy, about an heiress who has a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia. Lohan's role has been described as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress", reports contactmusic.com. The film will release on Netflix. Makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast. Janeen Damian will direct the movie from the script he co-wrote with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. MPCA's Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films' Michael Damian are producing. Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe are serving as executive producers.

According to Variety, the protagonist "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas". Meanwhile, Lindsay had earlier said that she would love to be part of a Mean Girls sequel.

"I mean, I know that they're going to do something, but I just don't know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it. Obviously, it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether the reunion, because it felt like, and then they didn't air part of this, but it felt like it was, we'd all just seen each other the day before. It still feels like we know each other so well because we spend so much time with each other and we discussed how it's been working with each other," she had said.

Lohan had a career breakthrough at the age of 11 when she starred in 1998's reboot of "The Parent Trap".

She followed that with a remake of “Freaky Friday” (2003) and “Mean Girls”(2004), establishing herself as one of the most internationally popular stars from Hollywood.

She decided to take a break, and stayed away from media in the coming years, eventually moving to Europe and then Dubai. In 2019, Lohan had expressed her desire to return to the US and get back to acting.

She told CNN's New Year's Eve special hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again,” and “taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys.