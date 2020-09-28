Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lance Bass confirms Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel have welcomed second child

Singer Lance Bass has confirmed that fellow musician Justin Timberlake and his wife, actor Jessica Biel, have welcomed their second baby together. The singer, who is former fellow *NSYNC band mate of Timberlake, shared the news of the baby’s arrival in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We have talked several times and we knew before anyone else did. It's been a fun celebration and they're very, very happy! It's all about baby! It's all about the new one they just brought in. It's all been conversations about a newborn,” Bass said.

The singer, however, denied to share the name of the couple’s new born.

"I'm not gonna tell the name! That's a good question, but there's no way. He would kill me!,” Bass said adding that the baby is really “cute”.

Reports of Timberlake and Biel becoming parents for the second time started doing the rounds in July.

The duo, who got married in 2012, are also parents to five-year-old son Silas.

