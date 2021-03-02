Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian's fan attempts to crash through her Hidden Hills gate

An alleged trespasser crashed through the gate of the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills community on Wednesday last week. According to TMZ's exclusive report on Monday, a man who called himself Kim's 'ex' tried to get inside her house in order to catch a glimpse of the star. Law enforcement sources told that the incident happened around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, when the 24-year-old man breached the main entrance gate in an effort to track down Kim at her Hidden Hills home.

TMZ reported that the security managed to stop the man before he could get near the 'KUWTK' star, and the Sheriff was called. After being caught, the man claimed himself to be an ex-husband of Kim and told the law enforcement that he was going to meet her. However, the Sheriff cited the guy for trespassing and he was released.

Meanwhile, Kim has filed for divorce from her rapper-husband Kanye West, according to reports. Kim and Kanye have been married for about seven years and have four children together.

Kim became a household name in 2007 starring in the reality series about her family, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", which has remained hugely popular. The final season of the series is scheduled to be telecast next year. Kanye, who appeared on the show in 2010, was good friends with Kim before they chose to cement the relationship with marriage.

Their first daughter North was born in 2013 and the couple got married in Italy in May 2014.

Kanye had proposed to Kim in style, hiring the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium for and an orchestra the act. He had proposed to her before her family and on camera for the show. Kim gave birth to son Saint West the following year. They have two other children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogacy after the

-With agency inputs