Justin Bieber admits he 'benefited off of black culture', vows to fight racial injustice

Image Source : JUSTIN BIEBER/ INSTAGRAM

Singer Justin Bieber has vowed to use his voice against racial injustice after admitting he has "benefited off of black culture" throughout his career. Bieber, who was mentored by Usher from the age of 13 and looked up to legends like Stevie Wonder and Boyz II Men as a child, took to Instagram to reflect on his work as protests over George Floyd's death rage across the country. "I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture," the 26-year-old singer wrote over the weekend.

Bieber said he is "committed" to do his bit in the fight to bring about change. "I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change," he added.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man, was suffocated to death by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

