Here's why Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer edited out actors Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield

Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home worldwide release, there were numerous fan thories floating around about the multiverse concept of the film bringing together older Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. During the film shoot, various leaked images kept hinting at Maguire and Garfield's return but the makers kept on denying it.

When the film's trailer was launched, the older Spider-man actors were not seen in it. A clip simultaneously went viral on social media, which led the fans to believe that the two actors had been ‘edited out’ in the trailer. A shot showed Sandman, Electro and The Lizard charging towards someone, believed to be Spider-Man. In mid-air, The Lizard moved his head as if getting punched. But, no one is seen punching him. Twitter users were quick to point out this goof-up, which confirmed the fan theories.

Later, when the movie released, Both Garfield and Maguire were in the shot, as expected.

Now, the VFX supervisor on Spider-Man: No Way Home has commented on the editing of the trailer. Chris Waegner said, as per Befores and Afters, "As filmmakers we are often asked to deliver WIPs (work in progress) and other various media to the marketing teams. We pretty much give them what they're requesting but we don't see the final assembly until it's released mainstream. I know the internet went crazy and there were many rumours about it."

Waegner also spoke about making the three Spider-Men look distinct as their suits are essentially of the same colour and tone. He explained, "Being able to identify each individual Spider-Man was very important. Early on it was quite challenging because their suits are pretty similar in tonal values and since our sequence takes place at night this only exacerbated their individual readability.

Waegner added, "It became pretty obvious once we started lighting shots what we had to do. We focused our efforts on really bringing forward each of the Spider-Mens physical personalities or their individual spider-style, if you will – how they swung, how they shoot webs, their physical proportions when they achieve an iconic pose."