Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 New Trailer OUT: Marvel Studios unveils new glimpse of the last ride

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 New Trailer OUT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 New Trailer OUT: Marvel Studios treated fans with a new glimpse of the last ride as the time to say goodbye nears. Taking to Instagram, it shared the video saying, "Get ready for one last ride. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by @JamesGunn. Only in theaters May 5." The upcoming sci-fi action film has already created a buzz on social media and every Marvel fan is excited to watch it on May 5.

Helmed by James Gunn 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

Watch the trailer here-

Marvel Studios had earlier shared the first trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in December last year which had gone viral on the internet. For the unversed, the film's main plot centres on the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin. It marks the third and final Marvel movie of James Gunn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has made a home for himself at Marvel since directing the first Guardians movie, released in 2014. He followed that up with a 2017 sequel and served as executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before directing the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special', which was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Actor Dave Bautista, who will be bidding goodbye to the role of Drax with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'. recently cemented the fact the upcoming film will definitely be his last outing in the MCU as the Kylosian race character. On 'The Tonight Show', he said, "Yeah, it's weird. I don't know why it's news... This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third 'Guardians' [movie]. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'"

Bautista stated that the film's writer-director James Gunn has crafted the "perfect exit" for his character and hence coming back to Marvel as Drax would "tarnish" the character. It's so perfect that not even a big Marvel paycheck would warrant ruining Drax's perfect ending.

