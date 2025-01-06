Golden Globes 2025: Jean Smart, Zoe Saldana among early winners for Hacks and Emilia Perez

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jean Smart and Zoe Saldana

The 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards brought moments of triumph and emotional speeches, with veteran actress Jean Smart and first-time winner Zoe Saldaña taking home top honours.

Jean Smart secured her second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical for her stellar performance as Deborah Vance in the hit series Hacks. Overjoyed, Smart quipped during her acceptance speech, "I never thought I'd be so happy to be called a hack." She expressed gratitude to HBO Max, the show's producers, and her co-stars, particularly Hannah Einbinder, saying, "Without Ava, there would be no Deborah."

Reflecting on her journey with Hacks, Smart shared that the team is currently filming its fourth season and still enjoying every moment. Known for her quick wit, she previously won an Emmy for her role in the show’s first season, where she humorously remarked, "I just don't get enough attention."

The competition in her category was fierce, with nominees including Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along).

In the film category, Zoe Saldaña made headlines by winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Emilia Pérez. Saldaña, visibly emotional, ascended the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking her cast, crew, and fellow nominees.

"I know that [the Golden Globes] is a competition, but all that I have witnessed is just us showing up for each other and celebrating each other, and it’s just so beautiful," Saldaña said through tears.

Her victory marks a significant milestone for Emilia Pérez, which has been gaining momentum this awards season. Saldaña’s heartfelt speech and recognition solidify her position as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and impactful actresses.

This year’s Golden Globes showcased not just remarkable talent but also camaraderie and mutual admiration among the nominees, reminding audiences of the power of storytelling and performance.