Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia misses best director award, loses to Brady Corbet of 'The Brutalist'

Follow us on Image Source : X Payal Kapadia

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by becoming only the second Indian director to be nominated for the prestigious Best Director award. However, despite receiving widespread acclaim for her film All We Imagine As Light, Kapadia lost the award to Brady Corbet for his work on The Brutalist.

Payal Kapadia’s journey to the Golden Globes was a significant achievement in itself. She followed in the footsteps of Shekhar Kapur, who was nominated for the 1998 film Elizabeth. Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, a joint Indo-French production, earned her the first-ever nomination for an Indian filmmaker in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes.

Though she lost the coveted Best Director award, Kapadia handled the loss with grace and sportsmanship. As Corbet took the trophy for The Brutalist, Kapadia was seen smiling and applauding the winner, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and respect that defines the Golden Globes.

All We Imagine As Light also lost the award for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture to Emilia Perez, a French film. Despite the setbacks, Kapadia maintained her composure and pride, knowing that her film had already made its mark in the global film industry. The film had earlier made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Alongside Kapadia and Corbet, other directors in the Best Director category included Coralie Fargeat for The Substance, Edward Berger for Conclave, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez, and Sean Baker for Anora. While Kapadia did not take home the award, her presence at the Golden Globes highlights the growing recognition of Indian cinema on the international stage.

The Golden Globe nomination was a proud moment for both Kapadia and Indian cinema, as it demonstrated the global appreciation of her storytelling and vision. Though she did not win, Kapadia’s work continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike, with many hopeful that future awards seasons will see more recognition for Indian talent.

As the awards season continues, Payal Kapadia’s name will remain etched in the history books as one of the few Indian filmmakers to break through at such prestigious global platforms.