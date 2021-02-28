Image Source : TWITTER/GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch international award ceremony in India!

After almost a year of pandemic, the Entertainment industry across the world is finally coming back on track. With no award functions for almost a year now, the international award season is getting kickstarted with Golden Globes awards. Golden Globes 2021 have been one of the most anticipated award functions of the year. The award functions got delayed 2 months from their standard date of early January.

Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, the Golden Globes 2021 are being conducted virtually with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler taking the hosting duties.

What time will Golden Globe Awards 2021 begin?

The 2021 Golden Globes start off at 8 PM ET, on February 28. In India, the show will begin at 6:30 AM IST, on March 1. The ceremony is expected to be three-hour-long as per the traditional duration.

Where to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2021?

The international ceremony can be viewed on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, and Vh1 India. The Golden Globe Awards will also be live-streamed through networks such as AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube in the US.

The Academy released its nominations earlier this month. Let's have a look at the nominees for the Golden Globe awards 2021:

1. Best Motion Picture--Drama

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. Best Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

3. Best Director

Emerald Fennel, (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

4. Best Actor--Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)

5. Best Actress--Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

6. Best Actor--Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

7. Best Actress--Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

8. Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

9. Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

10. Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

11. Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

12. Best Original Song

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweet” – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

13. Best Animated Feature

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

14. Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

15. Best Drama TV Series

“The Mandalorian”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

16. Best Comedy TV Series

“Emily in Paris”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

17. Best Mini Series or TV film

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Undoing”

“Small Axe”

“Unorthodox”

18. Best Actor--Drama TV series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

19. Best Actress--Drama TV series

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

20. Best Actor--Comedy TV series

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

21. Best Actress--Comedy TV series

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

22. Best Actor--OTT

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

23. Best Actress--OTT

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

24. Best Supporting Actor--OTT or TV film

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

25. Best Supporting Actress--OTT or TV film

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”