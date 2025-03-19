Gal Gadot receives 'Star' honour at Hollywood Walk of Fame, Palestine supporters disapprove Another achievement has been added to Gal Gadot's career. A star has also been registered in her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. However, reports suggest that some protesters tried to spoil the event.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who ruled the hearts of fans as Wonder Woman, needs no introduction today. The actress has worked in more than one film in her career. As a senior Hollywood actress, Gal has made a special place in the hearts of fans. In this episode, she was invited to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday to honour her. However, pro-Palestine and pro-Israeli protesters created chaos at the event.

Gal's honour gets disapproved

Gal Gadot, who has always been vocal about the war in Gaza, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 18. But even before the event was over, protesters gathered in one place and demonstrated against Gadot. Protesters arrived at the event with many types of posters on which, 'Heroes Fight Like Palestine', 'No Other Land Won Oscar' and 'Viva Viva Palestine' were written.

Slogans raised during the event

According to a Variety report, people also shouted, 'Up with liberation, down with occupation' and one person said, 'We have no reason to celebrate an Israeli,' pointing to Gal Gadot. The event had to start 15 minutes late due to these protests, but slogans were clearly heard during the ceremony.

Gal's Speech

The actress gave this honour to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel in return. While giving the speech, the actress thanked her first co-star for trusting her. She also thanked the director of Fast and Furious for giving her a chance. She arrived at the event with her husband and four daughters, whose pictures are now going viral on social media.

Gal Gadot will now be seen in Snow White

Talking about Gal Gadot's work front, she is currently seen in Snow White. She is playing the role of Evil Godmother in the film. Rachel Zellger is playing the role of Snow White in the film. The film Snow White also tells the story of the courage of a common girl. On Women's Day, the makers shared the video of the film and saluted those women who are courageous and strong.

