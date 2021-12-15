'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer full of action, adventure, magic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still from The Secrets of Dumbledore

The trailer of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', which was recently released, is high on drama, adventure and the obvious element of magic. The video first shows a much older Dumbledore, before cutting back to younger days of the wizard essayed by Jude Law. The trailer shows Newt Scamander essayed by Eddie Redmayne and his companions, being transported to Hogwarts by Dumbledore. During the course of their journey, they get involved in robbery, meet new beasts, and discover more about the relationship between Dumbledore and the wicked Gellert Grindelwald played by Mads Mikkelsen.

In the video, Dumbledore can be seen talking about Gellert Grindelwald. Mikkelsen took over the character from Johnny Depp, who was asked to step down from the franchise after losing a libel case to a British tabloid which accused him of being a wife-beater. Mikkelsen's new look is a departure from Johnny Depp's white hair, pale complexion and tiny moustache.

The new Grindelwald comes across as more aggressive in the new version as he wages a war against the Muggles, in the third part of the 'Fantastic Beasts' trilogy, which is the prequel to the 'Fantastic Beasts' series.